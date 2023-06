Classrooms at a Nashville middle school were flooded on Thursday afternoon, according to WKRN.

Jeff Brothers, Director of Operations of Harpeth Valley Utility District, told News 2 a water main break flooded most of the classrooms at Nashville Christian School on June 15, 2023.

According to Brothers, Harpeth Valley Utility District was forced to shut off the water to the school and a neighborhood in the area.

The repairs were reportedly made within three hours.