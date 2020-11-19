During a press conference on Thursday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people in Davidson County, effective Monday, November 23.

 

Rule of 8The current gathering limit is 25 people.

“Record COVID hospitalizations are straining hospitals. Restricting social contacts is critical to stopping the spread of COVID. Please reconsider any plans to gather with people outside of your household, including Thanksgiving,” Mayor Cooper tweeted.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here