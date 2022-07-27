Nashville Makes Travel + Leisure’s List of ‘The 15 Best Cities in the United States’

Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of Best U.S. Cities for 2022. To create this list, Travel + Leisure asks readers to “weigh in on travel experiences around the globe…. readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value,” states the T + L site.

Taking the top spot (and appearing on the list for the last 10 years) is Charleston, South Carolina. Nashville made the list, taking the 15th spot.

T+L stated, “The vibrancy of Music City may be deeply rooted in country music — it’s home to the Grand Ole Opry and countless bars along Broadway, after all — but as T+L readers will attest, the energy has spread much farther, especially in recent years. The city’s restaurants have never been better or more eclectic, ranging from casual Tex-Mex to vegan-friendly Middle Eastern.” One reader called it “Jewel of the South.”

Here is Travel + Leisure’s “Best Cities in the United States” list in its entirety.