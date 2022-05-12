We have great news for all you lego lovers. The LEGO Awesome Nashville event has been extended through July 4th! It’s the perfect event for the whole family, with an awesome life-size Harley Davidson and a scale model of the SLS rocket. You’ll have plenty to explore and enjoy at this great event for the whole family. The 40 models at this exhibit took over 2,500 hours to build and were built and supervised by one of only 22 LEGO certified professionals in the world!

The Brickman

This team of LEGO professionals brings their expertise to the table to exhibit one of the most comprehensive LEGO exhibits in the world. Over 40 models are available for you and your family to see! You haven’t seen LEGOs like this before!

Ryan McNaught is the only Australian to hold the distinguished certification from LEGO. He’s designed, led and built the prolific models in this great exhibit!

Ready For Some Family Fun?

TICKETS: Tickets are available at www.awesomeexhibition.com. Ticketing happens at the top of each operational hour from opening through the 5:00 pm hour.

LOCATION: The exhibit is located near Regal Cinema through Entry 5 or Entry 6 Hours of Operation

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Friday: 12pm-7pm

Saturday: 10am-7pm

Sunday: 11am-7pm

***Final entry of all ticketed patrons is 5:30 pm ***