Nashville International Airport Prepares for Thanksgiving Travel Period

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is preparing for an expected increase in travel activity surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday. While this is not a peak travel period for BNA and record-breaking numbers are not expected, passengers should anticipate higher volumes on key travel days: Nov. 23, Nov. 26 and Nov. 30.

Travelers are urged to follow the tips below for a seamless travel journey:

· Sign up for BNA Text Alerts. Click on Sign Up for BNA® Text Alerts at the top of flynashville.com for valuable tips and updates, ensuring a seamless travel experience to BNA with the latest traffic information.

· Arrive early. Arriving early allows travelers ample time to park, check in, and reach their gate without the stress of rushing. It also provides the opportunity to explore BNA’s award-winning concessions, which highlight the spirit of Music City through local flavors, live music and Nashville-themed shops. It’s a chance to experience the city’s vibrant culture before your flight takes off! On Friday, Nov. 21, arriving early also means travelers can take part in the Holiday Tree Lighting at 5 p.m., a festive celebration that brings seasonal cheer to the terminal.

· Take alternate routes to BNA. With the increase in travelers during the holiday season, there will be more passengers arriving and departing from the airport. In addition to Exit 216A, consider alternate routes, such as 216B and Murfreesboro Pike during heavy travel periods.

· Allow extra time for parking. Heavier passenger volume means more people are parking and those areas will be busy. BNA has six parking options to choose from. Additional parking is now available in Lot B, which was recently expanded to add hundreds of parking spaces for passengers ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period. If parking in valet, passengers coming from I-40 will only be able to access this area from Exit 216B. Check parking details and availability here.

· Utilize the cell lot. To help reduce traffic congestion, drivers picking up passengers are encouraged to wait in BNA’s cell phone lot at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike. The new lot provides ample space and features digital signage with real-time flight updates. Please allow 20 to 30 minutes after your loved one lands for them to exit the terminal and reach the curb. Click here for more information and helpful tips.

· Check the status of your flight before arriving at BNA. Passengers are advised to confirm their flight status directly with their airline for the latest updates. Each airline is responsible for its own operations, from scheduling to customer care.

· Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with TSA’s Top Travel Tips for a more efficient travel experience. Knowing what you can pack in your carry-on or checked bag — and how to prepare for security screening — can help you move through the checkpoint faster and with less stress.

