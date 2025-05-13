Nashville International Airport Introduces New Rideshare Holding Lot

The current rideshare holding lot at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) closed and operations moved to a new, larger designated holding lot located at 1413 Murfreesboro Pike, adjacent to BNA’s cell waiting lot. The holding lot is the area where drivers “wait” for travelers to request ride services. This change took effect at 11:59 pm on Monday, May 12.

This is part of the airport’s mission to provide major improvements for Transportation Network Companies (TNCs), such as Uber and Lyft.

Passengers will continue to be picked up at the same location inside the Ground Transportation Center (GTC), ensuring no disruption to their experience. Meanwhile, TNCs will now stage in the new, expanded lot, which will serve as the waiting zone until they accept ride requests.

In response to driver feedback, the new TNC holding lot will include several improvements aimed at providing a more efficient and comfortable experience for ride-share operators, including:

A 175% increase in parking capacity, growing from 106 to 319 spaces.

Restroom availability doubled, with daily service for enhanced cleanliness.

Enhanced parking lot lighting for improved visibility and safety.

Upgraded security measures, including perimeter fencing, additional cameras, increased security guard coverage, and enhanced patrols and surveillance by BNA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers.

These upgrades play a vital role in BNA’s broader long-term infrastructure plan, designed to enhance airport accessibility, efficiency, and overall traveler experience.

The expansion of roadway capacity, developed in conjunction with the Terminal Access Roadway Improvement (TARI) project, is a key milestone in New Horizon – BNA’s growth and renovation plan.

