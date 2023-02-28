Nashville International Airport® Anticipates Increased Passenger Numbers for Upcoming Spring Break Season

As BNA prepares for one of its busiest travel seasons of the year and the airport continues its trajectory of exponential growth, travelers are urged to follow the below tips from BNA for a seamless travel journey:

· Arrive Early – BNA recommends passengers arrive two hours early. It allows extra time to navigate areas at the airport, especially ones that passengers might not be familiar with. Remember: with the recent opening of the Grand Lobby , all passengers will flow through one central checkpoint in the middle of the airport.

· Check Your Flight Status: Prior to arriving at BNA, please check the status of your flight with your airline.

· Understand Parking Options at BNA: With increased passenger volume, please check parking availability before arriving at the airport – Park at BNA.

About Nashville International Airport

