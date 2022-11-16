Nashville International Airport® Anticipates High-Passenger Volume for Thanksgiving Holiday

BNA is expecting an increase in passenger volume between Nov. 20 – 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier this holiday season.
· Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure.
· Parking Options at BNA: With an increase in passenger volume, please check parking availability before arriving to the airport – Park at BNA
· Arrive Early: Passengers should arrive two hours early. It allows extra time to navigate areas at the airport.
· Stay Connected: Follow BNA on our social media for real time updates.