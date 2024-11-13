Nashville International Airport and Icelandair Accelerate European Service

Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, and Icelandair today announced that due to popular demand and strong sales, Icelandair has decided to accelerate the launch of its Nashville to Keflavik (KEF) route. The service will now commence on April 10, 2025, five weeks earlier than originally scheduled. With the inaugural flight launching on Thursday, the flight will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays until the end of October 2025.

“We’re thrilled to see this new connection to Iceland take flight even sooner than expected,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “This accelerated launch of Icelandair’s new route is a testament to the excitement surrounding this connection. We’re honored to partner with Icelandair to offer our passengers more international travel options and further solidify Nashville’s position as a global destination.”

Originally scheduled to depart on May 16, 2025, this service between Nashville and Reykjavík will offer travelers a convenient gateway to Iceland’s stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and thriving tourism industry while connecting Nashville to Icelandair’s European network including Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Paris and more.

“We are very pleased to see the great popularity of this new connection between Nashville and Iceland, from our customers in Iceland as well as on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Tomas Ingason, Chief Commercial Officer of Icelandair. “This new connection links Music City to Iceland as well as onwards to our 34 destinations in Europe and we look forward to welcoming Nashville on aboard.”

Iceland offers travelers beautiful, otherworldly landscapes filled with waterfalls, geysers, glaciers, hot springs and volcanoes. In the winter, you can experience the thrill of searching for northern lights and partake in Iceland’s world-famous nightlife! During the summer season, you’ll enjoy exploring the natural wonders of Iceland all day and night under the glow of the midnight sun! Visitors will be captivated by the vibrant capital of Reykjavík with a competitive, culinary scene, unique museums, international shopping, and friendly, active walking streets.

For more information about Icelandair or to book your trip to Iceland and beyond, please visit www.icelandair.com

