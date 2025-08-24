Nashville Humane Association’s Dog Day Returns to Centennial Park

Nashville Humane Association’s annual Dog Day will return on Saturday, October 18, with a day-long pup celebration.

Join over 4,000 dog lovers and their furry friends to enjoy live music, contests, games, and more. This will be the 36th year of the festival, which is Nashville’s longest-running pet festival. Admission is $5 per person, with all proceeds from the event going to support Nashville Humane Association’s mission.

“Dog Day is one of our favorite days of the year at Nashville Humane,” says Laura Baker, executive director of NHA. “It’s a great way to gather NHA supporters, and their pups, to celebrate the wonderful community we have built and the generosity we have received over almost 80 years of serving Nashville’s animals.”

Dog Day is a dog and family-friendly festival that takes place in Centennial Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and is presented by Mars Petcare and Beaman Toyota. Throughout the day, there will be activations throughout the park, including the event’s first-ever Wiener Dog Race, live music from San Rafael Band, dog-friendly games and treats in the Dog Zone, plus food and alcohol for purchase from more than 40 vendors. Pups have the chance to win big with this year’s costume contest, with categories including Best Large Dog, Best Small Dog, Best Dog & Owner, and Best Group Costumes.

Nashville Humane and their partners will be on-site with adoptable pups and more information on how Nashvillians can support the efforts of the organization. NHA has over 60 staff and board members, along with hundreds of fosters, contributors, volunteers, and active supporters, all dedicated to their mission of saving lives. As an entirely gift-based not-for-profit,Nashville Humane relies on contributions from supporters to do the work necessary to protect homeless, adoptable, and at-risk pets in Nashville, throughout middle Tennessee and across the globe. All proceeds raised at Dog Day will go to supporting the NHA mission.

Dog Day will take place on Saturday, October 18, at Centennial Park, admission is $5 per person. Activations for pups and their parents will take place throughout the park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, visit: https://nashvillehumane.org/events/dog-day-festival/.

