Friday, February 13, 2026
Nashville Hoops Showdown: Virginia vs. Ohio State at Bridgestone Arena

Michael Carpenter
Nashville Hoops Showdown: Ohio State vs Virginia
Photo from Bridgestone Arena

The Nashville Hoops Showdown brings Virginia and Ohio State to Bridgestone Arena on Valentine’s Day 2026 for a neutral site NCAA basketball game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 501 Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Game Details for the Nashville Hoops Showdown

Virginia and Ohio State meet in a mid-season neutral site matchup organized by Intersport. The game takes place during conference play, offering fans a chance to see two of the most recognized programs in college basketball. Intersport Senior Vice President Mark Starsiak identified Nashville as an ideal destination for bringing a major college basketball event off campus.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for the Nashville Hoops Showdown are available now at Bridgestone Arena.

Source: Nashville Predators

