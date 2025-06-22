Nashville Film Festival Sets Date for 2025

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm), a week-long celebration of film, music and culture, announced the key venues for its 56th annual event, taking place September 18–24, 2025. This year’s festival will showcase nearly 150 films on screen across 7 days at Regal Green Hills and the Belcourt Theatre. Additional event venues will continue to be announced throughout the summer.

Coinciding with the festival, the highly anticipated Creators Conference will be hosted at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills from September 19-21, 2025. The 3-day conference will feature an inspiring lineup of panels with film and music industry professionals alongside networking events designed to educate and connect the creative community. The full slate of additional venues and film programming will be announced later this summer. Local cinephiles and visitors alike are invited to “Discover the Future of Film” at the 56th Nashville Film Festival and embark on a curated journey through the best of new independent film.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring the best of film, music and culture from around the world here to the 56th Nashville Film Festival this fall,” said Jason Padgitt, Executive Director at the Nashville Film Festival. “This year, we’re not just showcasing outstanding cinema, we are continuing to create powerful, shared experiences that connect our community through the art of film and welcome everyone to be a part of it.”

VIP Badges and ticket packages are on sale now for the 2025 Nashville Film Festival. For more information and to purchase a pass or package, visit www.nashvillefilmfestival.org. Tickets for individual films and events will go on sale in August.

Members of the media interested in covering this impressive slate of films and the festival as a whole may apply for media accreditation online here. The deadline to apply is Monday, September 15, 2025.

“I’m excited to bring an incredible breadth of cinema to the Nashville audience for the 56th Festival,” said Programming Director Lauren Thelen. “My programming team and I are curating this year’s slate with bold, captivating choices that are sure to inspire and entertain audiences like never before. ”

The Nashville Film Festival also confirmed the continued expansion of their Education Screening Program serving Metro Nashville Public School (MNPS) students in partnership with the Frist Art Museum. As a part of this year’s festival, NashFilm will invite hundreds of MNPS students to special screenings of festival films followed by interactive discussions with filmmakers, all at no cost to schools, teachers or students. The purpose of NashFilm’s Education Programming is to inspire creativity, build media literacy and amplify diverse voices by engaging young people in meaningful experiences with film and storytelling.

For more information on the NashFilm’s Education Programs, visit nashvillefilmfestival.org/education-program/.

