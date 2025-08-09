Nashville Film Festival Reveals 21 Selections for 2025 Program

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm), a week-long celebration of film, music and culture, announced the Tennessee program of films selected for its 56th annual event, taking place from September 18–24, 2025, at venues throughout the city. The program includes a robust slate of feature-length and short films with ties to Tennessee. With over 20 films in the mix, Tennessee talent takes center stage in this year’s strong lineup of more than 140 films.

Special highlights of the feature films in this year’s Tennessee program include: “YOU GOT GOLD: A CELEBRATION OF JOHN PRINE,” directed by Michael John Warren and featuring the legacy and music of the singer-songwriter John Prine; “THE OTHER PEOPLE,” a horror feature directed by Chad McClarnon and focused on a young girl befriending a mysterious boy who lives in the dark; and “LOUDER THAN GUNS,” directed by Doug Pray and exploring the complexities of gun violence in America through the lens of music and civil discourse.

Additionally, highlights of the short film portion of the program include: “THE RISE & DECLINE OF PUNK ROCK,” directed by Dustin Haney and focused on a group of young punk rockers as they’re swept into the third wave of emo music; “ANOTHER DAY IN THE WEST,” directed by Matthew Sliger and featuring two gunslinging cowboys battling over a lady’s honor set to the background of the vicious West; and “FAITHFUL DEFENDERS,” directed by Barbara Hall, this documentary short explores the sect of devoted Christians who believe their faith requires them to fight for reproductive rights and abortion access.

This year’s full list of Tennessee feature films includes:

THE EASY KIND | Directed by Katy Chevigny

LOUDER THAN GUNS | Directed by Doug Pray

THE OTHER PEOPLE | Directed by Chad McClarnon

OPRYLAND, USA: A CIRCLE BROKEN | Directed by Brandon Vestal

YOU GOT GOLD: A CELEBRATION OF JOHN PRINE | Directed by Michael John Warren

CREATIVETS | Directed by Nick Nanton

This year’s full list of Tennessee short films include:

ANOTHER DAY IN THE WEST | Directed by Matthew Sliger

BY WALKING | Directed by Mindy Cook and Sarah Haas

FAITHFUL DEFENDERS | Directed by Barbara Hall

FROM GRAIN TO GRASS | Directed by Tom Dyer

I’M A WINNER | Directed by Randa Newman

THE JACKSON | Directed by Angel Verde

LONDON, KY | Directed by Cody Duncum

OUTLAWS | Directed by Edy Recendez

PREY FOR US | Directed by Zoe Kerr

PRODÓTIS | Directed by Zac Stacener

THE RISE & DECLINE OF PUNK ROCK | Directed by Dustin Haney

SHED | Directed by Mila Vilaplana

SINGLE PEOPLE AT THE END OF THE WORLD | Directed by Jessica Riches and Casey J. Newell

STILL WATER | Directed by Spenser Fritz

FROM WASTE TO WAGES: TENNESSEE’S ECONOMIC POTENTIAL IN RECYCLING | Directed by Ryan Scott, Shelby White and Jeffrey Barrie

YAJÑOPAVĪTA | Directed by Rahul Koul and Ford Cowan

“Our Tennessee program continues to be a standout selection of films,” said Lauren Thelen, NashFilm’s Director of Programming. “These films, crafted by Tennesseans, reflect the spirit and creativity of our state. Championing local storytellers is central to our mission, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience their work on the big screen.”

Each of the Tennessee program films announced today will be screened in person at one of the festival’s select venues, previously announced as the historic Belcourt Theatre and Regal Green Hills. The full slate of films and programs selected for the 56th Nashville Film Festival will be announced in August. Previous film announcements include four feature films screening this year: “F*CKTOYS”; “MATTER OF TIME”; “OMAHA” and “REBUILDING.”

VIP Badges are on sale now for the 2025 Nashville Film Festival. For more information and to purchase passes, visit www.nashvillefilmfestival.org. Tickets for individual films and events will go on sale in August.

