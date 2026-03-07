Nashville Electric Service Responds to Weather Impact; Damage Assessment Underway

After a line of thunderstorms moved through Middle Tennessee, NES is actively monitoring the grid and responding to emerging outages. Our primary focus remains the safety of our customers and our field crews during the height of this event.

Current Situation:

With high winds and rain impacting our infrastructure, we are currently seeing roughly 2,300 customers without power across the region. That number has the potential to increase. At peak of the storm, we had 5,300 outages and crews have restored 3,000. While the storm was still active, our System Operations Team had already begun the initial Damage Assessment Phase. This critical step allows our engineers to identify “system-breaker” failures and strategize a comprehensive restoration plan.

Key Information for Customers:

Report Outages: Even if you see neighbors without power, please report your individual outage by texting OUT to 637797 (NESPWR), at NESPower.com

Even if you see neighbors without power, please report your individual outage by texting OUT to 637797 (NESPWR), at Safety First: Treat every downed power line as energized and life-threatening. Stay at least 35 feet away and report downed lines immediately to 9-1-1.

Treat every downed power line as energized and life-threatening. Stay at least 35 feet away and report downed lines immediately to 9-1-1. Patience During Assessment: While the storm is moving through, certain repairs may be delayed until it is safe for our bucket trucks to go up. Assessment is a prerequisite for a safe and efficient restoration.

Commitment to Communication: NES will provide regular updates as the weather clears and our crews move from assessment to active repair. For real-time updates, follow our Outage Map at NESPower.com/outages or follow us on Facebook (@nespower), X (@nespower) or Instagram (@nashvilleelectric).

About NES

Nashville Electric Service (NES) is the 11th largest public electric utility in the nation, distributing energy to 460,000 customers in Middle Tennessee. For more information, visit NESPower.com or NESPowerNews.com .

