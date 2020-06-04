Due to an uptick in cases in Davidson County, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced, on June 4, that Davidson County will stay in Phase 2 of the “Roadmap to Reopening Nashville” for a little bit longer. A decision about entering Phase 3 will be made next week, said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chair.

“Today’s COVID-19 case count is relatively lower than the past few days, but our 14-day case average is showing a slight upward trend. Given the recent uptick in case numbers, we need more data to continue making well-informed public health decisions. We will continue Phase Two of the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville while examining our public health benchmarks every day, with a goal of starting Phase Three as soon as it’s safely possible.”

Metro Public Health Department officials announced today (June 4) a total number of 5,831 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 81 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 53-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A total of sixty-six (66) people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. 4,448 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Davidson County began Phase 2 on May 25. To read the Phase 2 guidelines, click here.

The Roadmap for Reopening Nashville was created in cooperation with public health officials, business leaders, and community leaders to ensure that our community takes a measured approach in safely getting Nashvillians back to work. “Our framework to restart Nashville’s economy is rooted in data, not dates, and involves four distinct phases with clear metrics for returning all of Davidson County to business as usual in stages, as well as built-in triggers to revert to earlier phases to protect public health as necessary,” states asafenashville.org.