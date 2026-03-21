Nashville Dance Fest Returns With Three Days of Country Dancing and Live Music

One of the fastest-growing country dance festivals in the world is making its return to Music City. Nashville Dance Fest has announced that Volume 4 will take place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 6, 2026, at the Nashville Palace (2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville), bringing three days of high-energy dancing, live music, competitions and community to Nashville. Festival organizers expect another sell-out event and encourage patrons to get their tickets early.

Partnering once again with the legendary Nashville Palace and Scoreboard Bar & Grill, the festival will transform more than 90,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space into a multi-stage celebration of country dance and music.

The three-day festival, hailed as a top destination for country dance fans worldwide, continues to be a bucket-list event for line dancers, swing dancers, music lovers and creatives. With attendees coming from across U.S. states and internationally, the festival has grown to represent more than just a weekend getaway, it’s a thriving community celebration. Attendees travel from all over the world for a full weekend of learning, performing, and dancing under the lights in Music City.

“Nashville Dance Fest has become more than just another event in Music City, it’s grown into an international family for people who connect through the power of dance,” said Adia Nuño, co-founder and event organizer. “We’re thrilled to bring it back to Nashville with everything in one incredible space, creating a full weekend where people can learn, connect and dance their hearts out. The magic of music and dance has the power to bring healing, connection and joy to communities, and Nashville is the perfect backdrop for that. It’s all boogie, no drama.”

From first-timers to seasoned pros, Nashville Dance Fest is designed to be welcoming and accessible for all levels. No partner or previous dance experience is required, making it easy for newcomers to jump onto the dance floor and join the fun.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities for Nashville Dance Fest are currently available here. Tickets are also on sale now with General Admission and VIP options.

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