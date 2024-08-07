Nashville Dance Fest: Country Music and Dance Celebration Returns in September

Nashville Dance Fest will host their second event slated for September 6 – 8 at the Nashville Palace. The unique Nashville-based festival has become the top destination event for country dance and music enthusiasts from around the world with tickets on sale now here.

Hosting their first event this past January, organizers have expanded the event to include more dance workshops for all levels, dance competitions for line dancing and swing dancing, concerts featuring fan-favorite country artists each day, all in one location, and formatted to be a fun-filled experience that everyone can enjoy.

The Nashville Palace, located at 2611 McGavock Pike in Nashville, will serve as the host location for the event. Event organizers will take over the 90,000 square foot parking lot to host nightly concerts during the festival as patrons can purchase single night concert tickets or a three-day concert pass as various ticket packages are available.

Nashville Dance Fest is co-founded by Taylor Winston and Adia Nuño, who will lead the festival in September, along with their veteran team of instructors. After meticulous planning, and over 25 years of combined experience in the dance community, Winston and Nuño are thrilled to have joined forces to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the Nashville area.

“Over the course of three days, we will have over 70 dance workshops from some of the best instructors in the nation and concerts every night, making this event a truly one-of-a-kind experience,” said Taylor Winston, Co-Founder. “Those that join us will see first hand how the magic of music and dance has the power to bring healing and joy to our communities.”

Nashville Dance Fest aims to be an unparalleled experience, drawing attendees from around the world to participate in the area’s top destination event.

“Nashville is such a vibrant city and serves as the ideal backdrop for this annual event,“ said Adia Nuño, Co-Founder. ”It’s amazing to meet so many people from around the world who want to come together to share in this experience and be part of such an incredible dance community and build lifelong connections.”

Festival Concert Lineup

Friday: Phillip Phillips, Emily Ann Roberts and Teddy Robb

Saturday: Matt Stell, Erin Kinsey and Kaleb Sanders

