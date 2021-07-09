Nashville Culinary & Cocktails Experience to Benefit March of Dimes

The Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative, in partnership with March of Dimes Tennessee Chapter, the nonprofit organization leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies, announced they will host The Nashville Culinary & Cocktails Experience on Thursday, October 21st at 7:00pm at The Bell Tower (400 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201).

The event will bring together a variety of Nashville area chefs and mixologists to spotlight local cuisine and culture — all to raise critical funds for research, programs, and services that support moms, moms-to-be, and babies. The highlight of event will be featuring local March of Dimes families as they will be paired with local chefs to create their own signature dish or craft cocktail.

“Culinary events like this have a magical ability to connect people – from all walks of life,” said Nathaniel Beaver, Founder of the Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative. “We share a common thread as family recipes have been passed down through generations. It will be a true highlight to meet these March of Dimes families and Chefs to see what they’ve created together for our community. March of Dimes has played a pivotal role in nourishing healthier pregnancies for mothers everywhere. And it’s so crucial that continue to support their vital work to ensure every mom and baby can be healthy and happy.”

Even before the onset of COVID-19, the United States faced an urgent maternal and infant health crisis and remained among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth.

March of Dimes is the nonprofit organization leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies that began more than 80 years ago. They continue that fight today to address some of the biggest threats to moms and babies, such as premature birth and maternal mortality, through research, education, programs and advocacy.

“We are thrilled to be able to gather in person this year to raise much needed funds for our Feeding Motherhood initiative to fuel change and ensure all moms have access to care from prenatal to postpartum,” said Amy Colburn, Associate Director, Donor Development for March of Dimes Tennessee Market. “We are so grateful for the Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative creating and hosting this event for us that will become an annual event like no other.”

Proceeds from this event will be used to nourish all aspects of motherhood, from prenatal to postpartum research, programs, and services. Other similar events are being hosted across the country as March of Dimes calls attention to the fact that nearly 7 million American women of childbearing age live in counties with limited or no maternal care.

Sponsorships are available. For more information about the event, sponsorships and tickets, please visit www.CulinaryandCocktails.com.

Buy tickets here.