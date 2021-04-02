Nashville Comicon, a two-day pop culture convention, has been canceled.

The event was set to take place May 29-30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

“Due to the impact of COVID-19, Nashville Comicon will be postponed until 2022. We know this is sad news but it’s the right choice to hit pause, regroup, and bounce back even stronger for 2022. We thank everyone for their support and ask that everyone stay healthy, stay safe, and be kind to one another in this difficult time. We thank everyone at the Nashville Fairgrounds for being flexible and helping us carry on with the show,” Nashville Comicon stated on its website.

Refunds will be issued to those who complete the refund form here. All requests for refunds must be submitted by April 15, 2021.

For those wishing to keep their pass for the 2022 event, all 2021 tickets will be honored.

Nashville Comicon has set the 2022 date for June 4-5 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.