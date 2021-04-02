nashville comicon
photo: nashvillecomicon.com

Nashville Comicon, a two-day pop culture convention, has been canceled.

The event was set to take place May 29-30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

“Due to the impact of COVID-19, Nashville Comicon will be postponed until 2022. We know this is sad news but it’s the right choice to hit pause, regroup, and bounce back even stronger for 2022. We thank everyone for their support and ask that everyone stay healthy, stay safe, and be kind to one another in this difficult time. We thank everyone at the Nashville Fairgrounds for being flexible and helping us carry on with the show,” Nashville Comicon stated on its website.

Refunds will be issued to those who complete the refund form here. All requests for refunds must be submitted by April 15, 2021.

For those wishing to keep their pass for the 2022 event, all 2021 tickets will be honored.

Nashville Comicon has set the 2022 date for June 4-5 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.


Previous articleResearch by MTSU Duo Team Adds Up to National Math Recognition
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here