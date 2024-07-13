Nashville Chef Wins BBQ Competition Show on Netflix

Local Chef and pitmaster, Shaticka Robinson, owner of Coley’s Jook Junt food truck was declared the champion of Season 3 of Netflix’s “Barbecue Showdown,” reported Nashville Business Journal.

The series, which premiered on July 4th, featured nine barbecue masters competing in cooking challenges. It was hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau and judged by renowned barbecue chefs Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston.

Robinson won a grand prize of $50,000 cash and a 48″ deluxe lang barbecue smoker. Coley’s Jook Junt is a food truck, but Robinson shared that she hopes to open a brick-and-mortar location. Follow Coley’s on Instagram for the latest location to find their barbecue here.

