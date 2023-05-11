Nashville Brewskis Clobbered by Stripers 12-5

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Brewskis (18-16) were upended after Gwinnett’s nine-run sixth inning, eventually dropping a 12-5 loss to the Stripers on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Game three of the series continues tonight night at 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park. The Sounds starter is still to be determined. Gwinnett’s starter is scheduled to be right-hander Michael Soroka (0-1, 5.23).

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro continued his on-base streak to an International League-leading 28 games tonight. He’s batting .302 (32-for-106) with nine runs, nine doubles, 14 RBI and 16 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton pushed his on-base streak to 27 games with two hits. He’s batting .247 (24-for-92) with nine runs, six extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 26 walks during the streak.

Brian Navarreto totaled three extra-base hits for the first time in his career. His seven total bases also tied a career high.

The Sounds are 11-for-13 in stolen base attempts over the past seven games, including the four swiped bags tonight. Only four other teams in the league (Omaha, Worcester, Gwinnett and Memphis) have more stolen bases in that span.

Source: Nashville Sounds