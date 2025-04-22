Nashville Ballet Premieres Abyss on YouTube

Nashville Ballet’s Artistic Director & CEO, Nick Mullikin, has choreographed a powerful new digital ballet, Abyss, which delves into the emotional mental health and the desire to escape one’s own mind. The work presents a thought-provoking experience that combines stunning choreography, evocative music and an intimate, cinematic approach to the storytelling through dance.

Abyss features artists Jaison McClendon and Anneliese Guerin, and begins with the main character falling into an undefined, surreal space, symbolizing the disorienting sense one feels when being overwhelmed by the world around them. The piece focuses on the mental and emotional struggle of trying to escape, reflecting the internal battle that many face when trapped in cycles of despair. Mullikin’s choreography explores the tension between hope and hopelessness, illustrating the feeling of always striving for something just beyond reach, while the overwhelming abyss of uncertainty threatens to consume.

“This piece was created with the idea of the thoughts and mindset that can often trap us as we try to move forward in life,” Nick Mullikin explains. “It speaks to the question of ‘Is there something more? Is this what life has to offer?’ The abyss is the mental and emotional space where that question feels impossible to answer, and it can become all-consuming.”

The ballet is set to the timeless Concerto in D minor- II. Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by renowned pianist Alessandra Volpi, whose delicate yet powerful performance deepens the emotional layers of the work. Mullikin’s choice of Bach underscores the dichotomy of beauty and struggle, creating an emotional resonance that draws viewers deeply into the narrative.

Filmed in the heart of Nashville, the production takes full advantage of the stunning capabilities of the Kingswood Production Studio on 12th Avenue South with video director Chad Driver at the helm. The setting, along with the ballet’s digital format, allowed Mullikin to push the boundaries of traditional ballet performance, creating a raw, 360-degree immersive experience on film for the audience.

The digital work is now available on Nashville Ballet’s YouTube Channel, aiming to capture a global audience to experience the universal exploration of struggle, survival and an ongoing search for meaning.

Abyss serves as a prelude to Nashville Ballet’s upcoming production of their annual Attitude series on May 2 – 4, returning to the Polk Theater at TPAC to include the visionary works of renowned choreographers Jennifer Archibald and Penny Saunders, alongside the highly-anticipated world premiere of Erase the Night by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin.

Mullikin’s Erase the Night dives deep into the poignant journey and complexities of addiction, isolation and the human condition. The choreography offers a contemporary take on ballet, blending the art form’s technical mastery with a deep emotional connection that resonates with anyone who has faced inner turmoil or struggled with finding purpose.

Tickets for Attitude start at just $47 and are on sale now at Nashvilleballet.com/attitude or by calling 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email