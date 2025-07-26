Nashville Ballet Announces Date for Nutcracker Tea

Nashville Ballet has announced the date for their annual Nutcracker Tea to be held on Sunday, November 23 from 3 – 5 p.m. at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. The enchanting, family-friendly event will be co-chaired by Kayla Clayborne Counts, Ashley Horne Herring and Blair Steakley Lund, and marks the official kick off to Nashville Ballet’s production of Paul Vasterling’s Nashville’s Nutcracker, the cherished holiday classic returning to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall from November 29 through December 28, 2025.

The festive, Nashville’s Nutcracker-themed party will give attendees the opportunity to experience the Sugar Plum Fairy’s kingdom, the Mouse King, Clara and her Nutcracker Prince, up close and personal. This grand soiree brings the joy of the season by offering a shortened, interactive version of Nashville’s Nutcracker for little ones. The event is geared towards preschool to elementary ages, but all ages are welcome to join in what is sure to be the perfect way to celebrate this beloved ballet.

Attendees will enjoy treats, arts and crafts and other whimsical activities. Featuring appearances by beloved Nashville’s Nutcracker characters, festive adult beverages and a professional photo opportunity, this event is a perfect way to create memories with the entire family.

The highly-anticipated favorite holiday tradition raises much needed funds to support the School of Nashville Ballet’s Scholarship Fund. The funds raised from this event allow Nashville Ballet to award over $250,000 annually in merit and need-based scholarships, providing high-quality dance training to students of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

Nashville’s Nutcracker Tea sponsorships and VIP tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out. Visit www.NashvilleBallet.com/Nutcracker-Tea.

