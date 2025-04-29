Nashville Ballet Announces Cast for Season Finale

Nashville Ballet invites audiences to step into the transformative world of contemporary ballet with its season finale of the annual Attitude series, taking place on May 2-4, 2025, at the Polk Theater at TPAC. Each production showcases bold storytelling through movement and will feature the visionary works of renowned choreographers Jennifer Archibald and Penny Saunders, alongside the highly anticipated world premiere of Erase the Night by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin. Attitude series is the perfect conclusion to Nashville Ballet’s 2024-25 season.

Mullikin’s Erase the Night explores the profound themes of addiction, isolation, and the power of community support, weaving a tale of struggle, hope and connection. Nashville Ballet Company Artists Sarah Pierce and Colette Tilinski will play the role of Sam, while Garritt McCabe and Brett Sjoblom play the role of Sam’s lover. The choreography offers a contemporary take on ballet, blending the art form’s technical mastery with a deep emotional connection that resonates with anyone who has faced inner turmoil or struggled with finding purpose. Additionally, the production will feature an original score by Nashville’s Jordan Lehning and Courtney Marie Andrews that will be performed live on stage by Andrews and an ensemble of 11 local musicians to help portray the unforgettable narrative of struggle and redemption.

Archibald’s Quem Viver, Verá is a compelling piece that examines the intricacies of male relationships and societal expectations, blending raw energy and emotional depth to challenge perceptions of strength and vulnerability. See full cast below.

Saunders’ Sur le Fil is a mesmerizing ballet that unveils the unpredictable nature of life and the secrets we all carry. Set to an evocative score, this thought-provoking work invites audiences into a world of subtle intrigue and shared human experiences. See full cast below.

These three productions aim to showcase profound emotions, drawing audiences in through the complex storylines as artists convey a spectrum of feelings without uttering a single word. The beauty of ballet lies in the ability to stir complex emotions, often simultaneously, leaving viewers moved, uplifted and reflective. It is the unique combination of exquisite choreography, expressive movement, and emotive music that creates an immersive experience for audiences, making this annual production not just a performance, but a journey that tugs at the heart and soul.

This season’s Attitude series promises an immersive experience that delves into the human condition, exploring themes of resilience, vulnerability and connection through these three distinct ballets. Tickets for Attitude are still available and start at just $47 and are on sale now at Nashvilleballet.com/attitude or by calling 615-297-2966 ext. 710

