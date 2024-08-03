Nashville Ballet Announces Audition Schedule and Youth Events

Nashville Ballet has announced upcoming youth and Academy auditions along with special event dates. In addition, as announced earlier this year, renowned ballet instructors Dmitri and Jennifer Kulev will join Nashville Ballet’s leadership team in August as the new School Directors.

Under the guidance of Jennifer and Dmitri Kulev, Nashville Ballet School will significantly enhance its performance opportunities, offering more comprehensive stage experiences for both the Academy and Pre-Professional divisions to showcase their skills and development in professional settings. School of Nashville Ballet is dedicated to providing an environment where students can thrive artistically and personally, promoting dance as a vital and inspiring part of the Nashville community.

“We are thrilled to have the Kulevs join us next month as we continue our mission to foster a rich dance culture in Nashville,” said Nick Mullikin, Nashville Ballet’s Artistic Director and CEO. “The audition season is always an exciting time for us as we see fresh new talent through our training programs, community outreach, and educational efforts.”

August 1 – Sign up for Youth Cast Auditions for Nashville’s Nutcracker

Nashville’s Nutcracker will again feature School of Nashville Ballet students and, for the first time since 2019, the community at large. Those interested can audition on Sunday, Aug. 25 or on Sunday, Sept. 8 at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. Auditions are held in a light and fun environment, and no prior dance experience is required—the pre-registration link is available now here from August 1 – September 7, 2024. For questions regarding the audition process, please email [email protected] for more information.

August 3 – Academy Auditions (Ages 8 – 18)

Registration: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Audition Class: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

School of Nashville Ballet’s Academy Division students are instructed by our world-class faculty to help excel in their technical execution, artistic expression, and maturity. Through careful development and attention to the syllabus, our instructors implement a curriculum designed to produce dancers with expressiveness and clear classical lines. This guidance enables students to develop their own artistry, while pure classical technique provides the vehicle for their artistic expression.

School of Nashville Ballet will have expanded curriculum and increase the total class offerings to 240, accommodating a wider range of disciplines and skill levels. This expansion aims to nurture a larger student body, now capable of supporting up to 2,156 students, with enhanced opportunities for both beginner and advanced dancers. In addition, the school plans to grow their Young Men’s Scholarship Program, spearheaded by Dmitri Kulev, who is dedicated to transforming the skills and performance of male-identifying dancers of all ages. Working together, these men are able to push themselves and each other in a supportive environment that centers on athleticism, strength, camaraderie, and discipline. The curriculum mirrors elements of the Academy Division but with a special emphasis on developing specific male technique and addressing the unique challenges that face young men.

The new school year will also see the introduction of new optional disciplines including tap, jazz, hip hop, musical theater and contemporary. Additionally, the school will offer more comprehensive training programs and an increase in performance opportunities to include showcases for children and community youth, as well as a prestigious spring production for all academy levels.

For more information about these auditions visit the pre-registration link here.

August 10 – 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Children’s Open House

The Children’s Division Open House at The Martin Center offers FREE classes, crafts, and other fun activities for your children to enjoy! If you are enrolled for class, this is also a great way to see the studio space and possibly meet your teacher. Watch your child develop a love for movement while practicing cognitive skills, gross motor skills, creative problem-solving, balance, rhythm, coordination, social skills and more! Enrollment is not necessary to attend the Open House. For more information, email [email protected].

September 21 – National Dance Day – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Nashville Ballet will celebrate National Dance Day in the community by offering free classes for all ages, and a performance! The day will feature a sample of Nashville Ballet’s regularly-programmed Community Adult, Children’s Division, and Community Youth Classes. Capacity is limited, so we highly recommend signing up for classes prior to the event.

For more information visit www.NashvilleBallet.com.

