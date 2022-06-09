Featuring Emmy Award-Winning Choreographer Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella, the world-premiere of Anthology, and more!

Nashville Ballet’s highly anticipated 2022-23 season line up is here. Featuring star-studded collaborations and blockbuster fan-favorites, the robust repertoire includes the return of the magical production that inspired the Emmy Award-winning film, Nashville’s Nutcracker,

Paul Vasterling’s sparkling rendition of Cinderella, world-premiere works by Tony and Emmy award- winning choreographers, plus brand-new live musical collaborations with the Nashville Symphony, Nashville locals Morgxn and Allison Russell, and international violin prodigy Yvette Kraft.

“Collaboration is such an important element of what we do, and I think it’s truly a testament to our community and our Company that these artists chose Nashville- chose us, to display their work,” shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. “Much like Nashville itself, art is multi-faceted, and it’s important that our performances reflect that. From renowned choreographers to award-winning musicians, we are honored to be sharing the stage with so many incredible creators next season, and it’s our hope that our community embraces this unique opportunity to experience both new and beloved world-class art right here in Nashville.”

Season highlights include Vasterling’s “dreamily beautiful, eye-popping, and wistfully romantic” (Broadway World Nashville) adaptation of Cinderella with the Nashville Symphony and the return of Music City’s favorite holiday tradition, Nashville’s Nutcracker. Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the 2020 film adaptation, this year’s production will include beloved and uniquely Nashville Ballet costumes and sets, a School of Nashville Ballet youth cast, plus a brand-new, reimagined snow scene by renowned designer Campbell Baird.

Accompanying these fan-favorite performances are star-studded contemporary premieres and collaborations, including a brand-new work by Tony Award-winning choreographer Donald Byrd, the highly-anticipated world premiere of Vasterling’s multi-genre Anthology, featuring stories from Nashville’s past, and George Balanchine’s quintessential The Four Temperaments, accompanied by international violin sensation Yvette Kraft.

Joining the list of collaborators for the 2022-23 season will be two artists well-known to the Nashville community. Nashville Ballet Company Dancer Mollie Sansone will be promoted to the Company’s first- ever female resident choreographer, where she will work alongside Vasterling and visiting artists to create new pieces, and award-winning conductor Ming Luke will serve as the Company’s new Music Director and Principal Conductor.

Season packages for Nashville Ballet’s 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, June 6, and can be purchased on Nashville Ballet’s website, through their Box Office at 615-297-2966 x710, or by emailing [email protected] Individual tickets will go on sale in July.

Nashville Ballet’s Full 2022-23 Season:

Cinderella

October 7–9, 2022

TPAC’s Polk Theater

Choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music by Sergei Prokofiev

Music performed by the Nashville Symphony

A final stroke of midnight changes it all when a beautiful princess, handsome prince, and glass slipper come together on stage for Paul Vasterling’s sparkling rendition of Cinderella. Featuring live music by the Nashville Symphony, this enchanting production will have you laughing, dreaming, and convinced that, with a little determination, anything is possible.

Live in Studio A: An Immersive Dance Experience featuring live music by international violin sensation Yvette Kraft

November 4–13, 2022

Studio A, The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet

Choreography by Paul Vasterling, Nick Mullikin, and George Balanchine

Music by Antonio Vivaldi, Max Richter, and Paul Hindemith

See your Nashville Ballet up-close at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet! An immersive dance experience hosted right in our studios, this captivating selection of world-class performances will feature live music performed by 18-year-old internationally-renowned-soloist Yvette Kraft.

Nashville’s Nutcracker

December 9–24, 2022

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

Concept, story treatment, and choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Live music performed by The Nashville Symphony

Experience the production that inspired the Emmy Award-winning film of Nashville’s Nutcracker! The greatest gift to give or get, the holiday season simply isn’t complete without the magic of this time- honored tradition.

World premiere of Anthology

February 10–12, 2023

TPAC’s Polk Theater

Featuring choreography by Paul Vasterling, Shabaz Ujima, Mollie Sansone, Sidra Bell, and Windship

Boyd.

Music composed by Morgxn, Allison Russell, Beethoven, Jordan Lehning, and Chopin.

A world premiere by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, Anthology is a poignant exploration of Nashville’s rich cultural tapestry. Similar to his nationally acclaimed Lucy Negro Redux, this brand-new production will blend music, spoken word, and dance, to tell stories of our city’s history.

New in Nashville

April 21–23, 2023

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

Choreography by Donald Byrd, Cathy Marston, and Matthew Neenan

Music performed by the Nashville Symphony

New in Nashville brings you never-before-seen-in-Music-City works by the world’s most sought-after choreographers set to musical masterworks performed live by the Nashville Symphony. A dazzling and dynamic sampling of dance, this tour de ballet will include creative visionary Cathy Marston’s Snowblind, based on Edith Wharton’s Ethan Frome, plus brand-new pieces by Matthew Neenan and Tony-Award winning choreographer Donald Byrd.

School of Nashville Ballet Presents: The Sleeping Beauty

May 5–14, 2023

Studio A at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet

Concept, story treatment, and choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Brimming with enchantment, romance and charm, all ages will be swept away by the timeless tale of Princess Aurora, the villainous Carabosse, noble Lilac Fairy, and a dashing prince’s kiss. Performed by School of Nashville Ballet Professional Division and Academy students, see the talented young dancers who represent the future of ballet in this family-friendly classic. The Sleeping Beauty takes place in Studio A at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet located in Sylvan Park.

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre- professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming. Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring hybrid learning dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students ages

2 and up. To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders and community partners, as well as hundreds of generous individuals, provide ongoing support of Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.