Following their previous sellout collaborations, Nashville Ballet and Nashville Symphony are joining forces once again for Ballet Extravaganza, May 19-22 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Under the direction of Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, the four-show run will feature company dancers performing the Emmy Award-winning choreographer’s unique take on Igor Stravinsky’s musical fairy tale The Firebird and Aaron Copland’s Wild West tale Billy the Kid.

While the dancers take the Schermerhorn stage, the musicians of the Nashville Symphony will perform the scores live, under the direction of GRAMMY® Award-winning Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero. As with the Symphony’s previous collaboration with the Ballet on Carmina Burana, the Schermerhorn will transform the floor of the concert hall into a modified orchestra pit.

Inspired by Stravinsky’s iconic score, Vasterling’s Firebird is a contemporary and modern spin on the classic Russian folktale. Audiences will have the rare opportunity to experience Firebird in its entirety, as the piece is often performed in pieces or as shorter works. Joining Firebird will be a shortened, but equally exuberant suite of Copland’s well-known, American West-inspired favorite Billy the Kid. The wildly popular tale portrays Vasterling’s uniquely fresh and modernized take on what it means to be a cowboy.

Known for his theatrical designs and captivating choreography, Vasterling has worked alongside award-winning international costume designer Holly Hynes and conductor Guerrero to bring his stunning vision for each iconic piece to life. “These performances are quite literally years in the making,” Vasterling shares. “Giancarlo and I have been dreaming of collaborating on these iconic works, and seeing them come to life onstage how they were meant to be experienced, with a full-length score, full company of dancers, and full orchestra is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not only for us but for Nashville audiences as well.”

Adds Guerrero, “The Nashville Symphony and I treasure our relationship with our peers in the vibrant local arts community, and working with Nashville Ballet is always rewarding because they allow us to bring a well-known orchestral work like Firebird to life in entirely new ways, making audiences fall in love with this enduring masterpiece all over again. This will be a celebration of the arts to bring people together and transport us from the everyday into a world of magic and adventure.”

WHO: Nashville Symphony | Nashville Ballet | Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor | Paul Vasterling, artistic director

WHEN:

Thursday, May 19, at 7 pm CT

Friday, May 20, at 8 pm CT

Saturday, May 21, at 8 pm CT

Sunday, May 22, at 2 pm CT

WHERE:

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN 37201

TICKETS NOW ON SALE:

NashvilleSymphony.org/ BalletExtravaganza

FOR PARKING INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.