Nashville Ballet Adds New Board Members

Nashville Ballet is pleased to announce three community members, Crystal Churchwell Evans, Monica Cintado-Scokin and Rhea Heath, who will join their distinguished Board of Directors during the 2024-25 Season effective immediately.

“Our board members play a vital role in the overall success of Nashville Ballet and our impact in the community,” said Nashville Ballet Artistic Director and CEO, Nick Mullikin. “As advocates for our organization, they continue to champion our mission and artistic vision to help enrich the unique culture our city offers. We are thrilled to welcome our new board members and appreciate the time and talent all our board members bring to the table to further Nashville Ballet’s goals.”

Nashville Ballet is governed by a working board of community leaders that are accountable for making the artistic aspirations and financial well-being of Nashville Ballet its top priorities.

“As Nashville Ballet approaches our 40th Season in 2025, we continue to challenge ourselves artistically under the leadership of Nick Mullikin as we advance the talents of our Company and NB2 Artists,” said Nashville Ballet Board President Jim Munro. “Our board continues to be a broad group of diversified professionals — dedicated to the enhancement and enrichment of Nashville Ballet. We continue to be honored to have such a unique group joining our donors in support of our mission.”

Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin and other guest artists.

Nashville Ballet has announced its 2024-25 season lineup that includes the beloved classics like Dracula with George Balanchine’s Serenade, Nashville’s Nutcracker and The Sleeping Beauty, all choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling. Season ticket holders’ support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet’s artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape. Season tickets and packages, including select performances, and single show tickets are now available through NashvilleBallet.com or by calling 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

