Nashville Author Ann Patchett Receives National Humanities Medal

Ann Patchett, Nashville resident and owner of Parnassus Books in Green Hills, was honored with a National Humanities Medal at the White House.

The 12 medal recipients include writers, historians, educators, and activists. National Humanities Medal honors an individual or organization whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources.

In talking about Patchett, the White House stated, “Ann Patchett, for putting into words the beauty, pain, and complexity of human nature. With her best-selling novels and essays, and her bookstore, readers from around the world see themselves in the pages of Ann Patchett’s books that take people to places of the heart and feed the imagination of our Nation.”