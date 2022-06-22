NASCAR driver, Micheal Waltrip will open a pop-up taproom in Nashville beginning on Friday, June 24th, reports FOX 17.

Michael Waltrip Brewing will open at 920 Broadway and will be open until July 9th. Beer enthusiasts can expect craft beers – Blonde Ale, Vamanos Mexican Lager, and Checkered Past coconut IPA, as well as specialty offerings from the company’s brewery in Bristol, VA.

“Sharing our beer in Music City is a dream come true for me,” driver Waltrip said to FOX 17. “I grew up watching my brother win races at the Fairgrounds. I’ve even won there myself! So If your passion is Country Music, NASCAR or you live just down the street or even all three, I look forward to drinking a beer with you on Broadway.”

Find more updates at Michael Waltrip Brewing here.