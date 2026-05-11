Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest, Seizure of Drugs and Firearms

A La Vergne Police Department narcotics investigation led to an arrest Friday, May 8, and the seizure of approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, five firearms, and suspected drug proceeds.

Investigators were conducting surveillance on a La Vergne resident suspected of distributing marijuana throughout Rutherford and Davidson counties when narcotics detectives observed suspected drug transactions involving a Chevrolet Tahoe. Investigators then coordinated with LPD Patrol Officer Chris Wolfe, who conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The traffic stop resulted in the discovery of:

• More than 1 pound of marijuana

• Digital scales

• Empty baggies packaged for resale

Following the traffic stop, narcotics investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of:

• Additional quantities of marijuana packaged for resale

• Drug paraphernalia

• Five firearms

• Approximately $1,140 in suspected drug proceeds

The individual was arrested and charged with:

• Two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of Schedule VI

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

• Maintaining a dwelling for drug use

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

“This investigation is a good example of the work happening every day to identify criminal activity and remove illegal drugs and firearms from our community,” Police Chief Christopher Moews said. “It also highlights the teamwork between our narcotics investigators and patrol officers, and our continued commitment to keeping La Vergne safe.”

The La Vergne Police Department continues to proactively investigate narcotics activity and improve neighborhood safety. Anyone who suspects illegal narcotics activity in their neighborhood is encouraged to report it to the La Vergne Police Department.

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