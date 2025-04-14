Mutual Aid with Smyrna PD Leads to Felony Arrest in La Vergne

April 12, 2025 – From January through March, the La Vergne Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation involving an individual residing in La Vergne.

On April 8th, 2025, investigators were notified that the same individual had fled from Smyrna Police during a traffic stop. An arrest warrant was obtained for Felony Evading.

Due to the prior investigation, Smyrna Police requested assistance from La Vergne personnel. On April 11th, through a coordinated effort between both agencies, the individual was successfully located and taken into custody in La Vergne.

Source: La Vergne Police

