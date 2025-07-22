Must-Know Tips During ‘Vehicle Theft Awareness Month’

(July 22, 2025) — July marks Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, a timely reminder for drivers to take proactive steps to protect their vehicles. In 2024 alone, more than 850,000 vehicles were stolen nationwide, highlighting the importance of awareness and prevention.

AAA urges drivers to lock their vehicles, stow valuables out of sight, and park in well-lit areas. In addition, using anti-theft devices and technology can dramatically reduce the risk of theft.

“It only takes a few seconds for a thief to steal a car that’s been left vulnerable,” said Stephanie Milani, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Simple precautions—like removing spare keys, locking the doors, and installing visible deterrents—can make your vehicle a much less attractive target.”

Tips to Prevent Vehicle Theft

Awareness

Park in well-lit areas

Lock doors and close all windows

Never leave spare keys inside the vehicle

Keep all personal items and valuables out of sight

Deterrence

Use steering wheel or brake pedal locks

Apply theft deterrent decals

Install audible alarm systems

Immobilization

Enable smart key functions

Consider fuse cut-offs or kill switches

Add fuel pump or starter disablers

Use wireless ignition authentication

Tracking

Some systems employ telematics, which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner, and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

While auto liability insurance is mandatory in all 50 states, comprehensive coverage—which protects against theft—is optional. AAA encourages all vehicle owners to review their insurance policies and consider coverage that best protects their investment.

