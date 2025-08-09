Musicians Corner at Centennial Park Announces Fall Schedule

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s beloved free concert series, will return this fall with a five-week season of live music in Centennial Park , beginning on August 29. The multi-genre free music festival will kick off with a three-day Musicians Corner’s Free Fest in partnership with Lightning 100 and Presented by Amazon from August 29-31. Musicians Corner will continue every Friday in September from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., including a special partnership with AMERICANAFEST® on September 12.

“Musicians Corner is the perfect excuse to get outdoors with friends and family, enjoy cooler fall temperatures, and experience free live music in one of the most beautiful spots in the city,” said Justin Branam, Musicians Corner Executive Producer. “We’re excited to return to Centennial Park this fall with five weeks of free live music from both new and established artists across genres. We are especially excited for the return of Free Fest, a three-day music festival happening during Labor Day weekend in partnership with our friends at Lightning 100.”

Returning this year is Musicians Corner’s Free Fest, a partnership between two longtime ambassadors for Nashville’s live music scene: Lightning 100 and Centennial Park Conservancy’s Musicians Corner. Free Fest continues a tradition of no-cost live music in Music City. This three-day music festival combines Lightning 100 and Musicians Corner’s artist curation efforts alongside the series’ fan-favorite outdoor concert experience that has been cultivated over 16 years in Centennial Park.

“Musicians Corner is a live music tradition in Nashville,” said Dan Buckley, Lightning 100 Program Director. “The opportunity for Lightning 100 to partner again with this beloved concert series is an honor and privilege. At the end of the day it’s events like this that make Nashville one of the best cities on the planet to live in. Free Fest is for everyone and we are proud to put our name on it.”

Musicians Corner’s Fall Series will feature performances from 38 multi-genre artists, including The Record Company, Yola, Ron Gallo, and Cedric Burnside. The family-friendly and pet-friendly festival will continue to bring together a vast lineup of the city’s finest food vendors, local artisans, and Kidsville activities.

On Friday, September 12, Musicians Corner will partner again with AMERICANAFEST®. The special concert will give the Nashville community an opportunity to see official AMERICANAFEST® showcases for free.

ARTIST LINEUP

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 – Free Fest (with Lightning 100) – Labor Day Weekend

The Record Company • Judy Blank • Benny G • (TBA) • Jacob Perleoni

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30 – Free Fest (with Lightning 100) – Labor Day Weekend

Yola • Bre Kennedy • Billy Allen + The Pollies • Lilly Winwood • Kara Frazier

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31 – Free Fest (with Lightning 100) – Labor Day Weekend

(TBA) • The Brummies • Jonathan Plevyak • Kashena Sampson • The Magi

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Cedric Burnside • Them Vibes • TEN • Shanny & The East Men • Sheldon Smith

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 – in partnership with AMERICANAFEST

Lockeland Strings and guests Amanda Shires, The Band Loula, Esther Rose, and Kacy Hill • Joy Clark • Pert Near Sandstone • The Carlisle Family Band

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Ron Gallo • RYMAN • Blood Root • Carver Jones • Charlie Hall

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Parker Millsap • Michaela Anne • Saaneah • Boo Ray • Nikki Morgan

