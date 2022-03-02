The Music City Walk of Fame will induct multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley; genre-bending blues and Americana artist Keb’ Mo’; country legend Bobby Bare; and the “Sweetheart of the Grand Ole Opry” Connie Smith, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. An induction ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. on April 5, 2022, at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

The ceremony will be the first induction ceremony in more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The artists will receive the 90th, 91st, 92nd and 93rd stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

“We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music,” said Ed Hardy, a distinguished Music Row executive and chairman of Music City Inc., the NCVC foundation that oversees the Music City Walk of Fame. “The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville’s rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members.”

The induction ceremony will include appearances by Bentley, Keb’ Mo’, Bare and Smith as they unveil their stars embedded in the walkway at Music City Walk of Fame Park in SoBro. The first induction ceremony was held in 2006 with the induction of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap, Roy Orbison and Kenneth D. Schermerhorn of the Nashville Symphony.

“Gibson is proud to honor the artistry and creativity of songwriters, musicians, and artists of the Music City Walk of Fame who represent the soul of Music City,” says James “JC” Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands, sponsor of the Music City Walk of Fame. “Each induction ceremony is a special way to pay tribute to every honoree and a time to appreciate and enjoy the tightly-knit music community we have here in Nashville.”

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.

The Music City Walk of Fame is an official project of Music City Inc., the charitable foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and is produced with the support of founding sponsor Gibson Brands. Additional sponsors include the City of Nashville and Metro Parks and Recreation. Nominations are open to the public and are accepted in the categories of Artist, Musician, Songwriter and Producer/Music Industry Executive. Application forms are reviewed by the Music City Walk of Fame anonymous selection committee. For more information about the Music City Walk of Fame, go to visitmusiccity.com/walkoffame.