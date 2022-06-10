In just 10 days this spring, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including Nashville, will be getting an assist from State Farm®. State Farm is proud to announce the Top 100 vote-getting causes that have won $25,000 grants to improve their communities.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. Non-profits affiliated with each of the Top 100 causes receive grants to address them.

Music City Trykes Chapter of National AMBUCS promotes mobility for children with disabilities by providing adaptive tricycles. Their adaptive tricycle Wish List Program provides an opportunity to ride a bike – a childhood rite of passage – as well as an avenue for fitness, recreation and socialization that is not otherwise available to this population. Over the past 11 years has provided over 800 adaptive tricycles, but the need continues to grow. The $25,000 grant will help purchase an adaptive tricycle for every child currently on their waiting list.

“State Farm is happy to celebrate its 100th anniversary by providing these 100 causes with grant money to help them address the needs in their communities,” said Rasheed Merritt, Assistant Vice President at State Farm. “We look forward to seeing the impact these $25,000 grants will have.”

Four thousand cause submissions were accepted in February at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee selected the Top 200 finalists and public voting determined the Top 100. In the eleven years of the program, nearly 500 causes have received a total of $12.5 million to enact change in their communities.

The Music City Trykes is one of two Tennessee causes to each win $25,000. Chattanooga-based organization Welcome Home: Shelter for End-of-Life Care also received a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant. For a complete list of this year’s 100 winners, please visit: www.neighborhoodassist.com.

For more information/questions, please contact Ashley Schilling at [email protected] or 314-732-5447.