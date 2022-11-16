Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation

From Metro Police

November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.

The investigation began after Home Depot loss prevention personnel notified the Police Department Pawn Unit that Music City Pawn shops were selling a high volume of merchandise on their eBay store. Many of the items were new, in-box tools. Holland purchased such items from Barker, a known, habitual shoplifter.

“Prices today are high enough without Nashvillians having to pay more because of stealing from retailers,” Chief John Drake said. “Today’s investigation, which involves the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise, is attempting to greatly reduce the market for stolen goods.”

Officers this morning simultaneously entered all three Nashville Music City Pawn locations at 2638 Nolensville Pike, 3041 Dickerson Pike, and 3930 Lebanon Pike, and are in the process of seizing merchandise that appears to be new/stolen.

Holland conducted business from the Franklin location. Franklin Police Department officers assisted in the investigation. Holland is charged with three counts of money laundering in Williamson County and one count of organized retail crime in Davidson County. At this time, Barker is charged with three counts of theft in Davidson County.

Vendors Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Lowes, Home Depot, CVS and Walgreens partnered with the Police during the investigation and in today’s operation.