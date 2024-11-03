Music City Multi Con – 3 Days of Gaming, Comics, Cosplay & More

Prepare for an unforgettable weekend as Nashville’s Music City Multi Con arrives from November 8-10, 2024, at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon, Tennessee. This three-day celebration promises to be the region’s largest event of its kind, immersing attendees in the dynamic worlds of gaming, comics, cosplay, and pop culture.

The event, which will span an impressive 79,000 square feet, will feature everything from classic arcade games and pinball machines to the latest video game consoles—all under one roof.

Adding to the excitement, WWE Hall of Fame legends Jake “the Snake” Roberts, Monty Kip Sopp (aka Billy Gunn), and Brutus “the Barber” Beefcake will join the star-studded lineup for meet-and-greets and fan experiences.

Highlights include a cosplay competition with cash prizes, a kids’ costume contest, and tabletop tournaments for fan favorites like Magic: The Gathering, Settlers of Catan, Lorcana, and Pokémon. For those wanting a more immersive experience, Dungeons & Dragons adventures await. And don’t miss the Saturday night geek dance party—a can’t-miss celebration for all fans!

An expansive vendor room will showcase a diverse range of games, toys, themed merchandise, and food vendors will be on-site to keep the energy high throughout the weekend.

The Music City Multi Con is proudly produced by Digital Hero Games LLC, a family-owned local business that also operates the popular Pixel Planet Arcade in Nolensville, TN. Find more information here.

The Music City Multi Con will take place at Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon. The address is 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.

