Music City Loop Project Nears Tunneling Phase As Planning And Permits Advance

Work is moving forward on the Music City Loop as the project team reports major progress in construction, permitting, and community engagement, bringing Nashville closer to the start of active tunnel operations.

The Boring Company announced in its latest update that excavation of the main launch pit is now complete after controlled blasting reached the shaft’s final depth. The company confirmed that Prufrock-MB1, the first tunnel boring machine to arrive in Nashville, has been fully assembled on site, lowered into the shaft, and is undergoing final system checks. The machine is expected to be technically ready to begin tunneling by mid-December, with a likely January start date.

The project, known as the Music City Loop, continues to move through an extensive approval process. Of the 45 permits required, 27 have been approved and 10 are currently under review. The remaining permits relate mainly to future launch sites tied to the Broadway and airport routes. Officials are also working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation on tunnel permits and a lease agreement that would allow operations beneath state right-of-way.

An independent environmental impact assessment has also been completed for the project. According to the company, the review found no significant harmful environmental impacts and noted positive effects in several categories, including traffic and emissions. The full environmental reports are expected to be published by mid-December.

Safety remains a top focus for the project. The company reported zero injuries and zero safety incidents to date and said it has worked closely with the Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Mine Rescue Association on emergency preparedness and response planning.

Community outreach continues across the city as the project grows. The company reports regular meetings with state and Metro officials, ongoing workforce hiring, and engagement with more than 130 local organizations. More than 30 potential station locations are now in various stages of design in coordination with property owners.

Project leaders say the coming months will focus on final tunnel permits, airport agreements, and station planning as Nashville prepares for the next phase of underground construction.

