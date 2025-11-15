Musea Makeup to Open First Location in Nashville

Musea Makeup will debut its flagship studio in Nashville in December with signature services, memberships and exclusive events. Founded by celebrity makeup artist Dorka Jones and beauty entrepreneur Ashley Snell, Musea was created from a shared passion for beauty and a vision to redefine the client experience.

Located at 409 11th Ave N in the Capitol View neighborhood, Musea reimagines the routine of applying makeup as more than a service. It is an experience rooted in artistry, confidence and connection. The studio offers a curated menu of signature services, including Natural Glam, Soft Glam, Bold Glam, Bridal Glam and men’s grooming services, each designed to help clients look and feel like the most confident version of themselves, no matter the event.

“For years, my goal has been to make the kind of artistry and experience once reserved for red carpets and photo shoots accessible to everyone,” said Dorka Jones, co-founder of Musea Makeup Bar. “Musea is about bringing that sense of celebrity ease and self-assurance into every appointment. We’re setting out to create a space where everyone feels welcome to explore, learn and leave feeling empowered.”

All Musea artists have experience as a celebrity makeup artist or are trained under Jones to her exacting professional standards, ensuring each client receives the same elevated service and attention to detail that defines her celebrity clientele.

“At Musea, we believe makeup is more than just a product or a fading trend. It is a form of self-expression and a way to connect with your inner artist,” said Ashley Snell, co-founder of Musea Makeup Bar. “We created Musea for individuals who appreciate refined beauty and professional expertise, those who seek an elevated experience that enhances both confidence and personal style.”

Musea’s modern, meticulously designed studio reflects its dedication to glamour, beauty and empowerment. Beyond makeup application, Musea serves as a community destination where clients can discover new techniques, uncover products they love and connect with expert artists in a supportive, inspiring space.

In addition to single-service appointments, Musea offers membership options that provide exclusive access, preferred pricing and perks for frequent guests. These memberships combine value with convenience, making professional makeup application part of an everyday beauty routine for a flawless, camera-ready look any day of the week.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit museamakeupbar.com.

