Murfreesboro City Schools' Invites Public to Music Festival

Murfreesboro City Schools invites the public to join the MCS Music Festival on Monday, March 9. The performance will take place at 6:00 p.m. at World Outreach Church and includes over 450 students singing in celebration of Music in our Schools Month.

The concert showcases students from Black Fox, Bradley, Cason Lane, Discovery School, Erma Siegel, Hobgood, John Pittard, Mitchell-Neilson, Northfield, Overall Creek, Reeves-Rogers, Salem and Scales. The performance features pieces from a wide array of composers ranging from classical to contemporary and will be narrated and conducted by the MCS music teachers.

“It is remarkable to see this group of students from 13 schools come together and perform as one ensemble.” says Dr. Linda Gilbert, MCS Director of Schools. “I am so grateful to Murfreesboro’s amazing music teachers who help develop the whole child and make this district better because they are here.”

The evening promises to be a spectacular event showcasing the vocal talent of MCS students. Additionally, the choir’s voices will be accompanied in select songs by the music of Scales Steel de Boro and the Northfield Drumming Ensemble.

For more than 30 years, Music in our Schools Month has been recognized and sponsored by the National Association for Music Education. The observance brings music education to the forefront of schools across the nation.

Parents and guests are encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m. to ensure ample time for seating. The performance will be held in the Three Crosses Sanctuary at World Outreach Church located at 1921 Hwy 99 (New Salem Highway) in Murfreesboro.