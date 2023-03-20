Murfreesboro’s Siegel Indoor Soccer Training Facility Ribbon Cutting Set for March 24

The public is invited to the Siegel Indoor Soccer Training Facility ribbon cutting on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at 515 Cherry Lane.

Murfreesboro’s 137 acre, 21-field Richard Siegel Soccer Complex is one of the premier soccer facilities in the Southeast region and has played host to local, state, national soccer events. Originally constructed in 2005, Siegel Soccer Complex underwent a $13.5 million renovation in 2022 and 2023 that built the 110,000 square foot indoor facility and transitioned eight fields to synthetic turf, lit an additional six fields and added a restroom pavilion.

In 2019 the City of Murfreesboro entered into an agreement with the Tennessee State Soccer Association (TSSA) to relocate their headquarters to Murfreesboro.

“The expertise of the TSSA, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, has made Murfreesboro a destination for soccer development, resulting in significant economic impact for Murfreesboro,” said Mayor Shane McFarland.

For more information about the soccer complex, visit murfreesboroparks.com, or call Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Athletic Department at (615) 907-2251.

