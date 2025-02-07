Murfreesboro’s Oaklands Mansion to Host Valentine’s Candlelight Dinner

Valentine’s Day is a celebration steeped in history and romance. This February 14th at A Valentine’s Evening, couples can find its perfect embodiment in the enchanting setting of Oaklands Mansion (901 North Maney Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37129).

With its unique Italianate architecture, Oaklands Mansion serves as a backdrop for an exquisite candlelight dinner that captures the essence of Victorian-era love. As guests enter the elegantly adorned space, they will be greeted by the magical harp sounds of Phyllis Sparks.

The culinary experience is curated by Chef Jeff of Salty Crew Catering, whose thoughtfully crafted menu promises to delight the senses. Inside Oaklands Mansion, couples will dine on their choice of Grilled Bourbon Chicken or Roasted Beef Tenderloin, roasted potatoes, asparagus, mixed organic salad, and yeast rolls.

Following dinner, the evening will unfold into Maney Hall, where guests can enjoy music, dancing, specially crafted cocktails and a variety of desserts and light hors d’oeuvres. Couples may choose from a dinner time of 5:00 pm, 6:15 pm, or 7:30 pm and Maney Hall will be open from 5:00 until 9:00 pm.

Adding to this romantic evening are optional add-on enhancements such as floral arrangements by Black Cat Florals & Botanicals and handmade chocolate boxes by Music City Delights, each element designed to elevate the experience and celebrate affection.

These optional add-ons are also available for Members and Friends that will not be joining us for the dinner. Reserved floral arrangements and Chocolates Boxes can be picked up at the Oaklands Mansion Visitor Center during business hours on February 13th and 14th or at the arrival time of a reserved dinner. Be sure to reserve yours while supplies last!

To reserve your Tickets and gifts, please click HERE.

For more local events like A Valentine’s Evening visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email