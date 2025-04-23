Murfreesboro Woman Arrested After Reckless Driving, Shoplifting

April 23, 2025 – A 44-year-old woman from Murfreesboro was arrested Tuesday after driving recklessly through the Providence Marketplace area.

Police say she sped through stop signs, leading to a traffic stop. Officers discovered she had just shoplifted from TJ Maxx/HomeGoods and was wanted in Rutherford County for missing a court date on drug charges.

During the stop, police also found meth and psilocybin mushrooms in her vehicle. She now faces several charges, including shoplifting, drug possession, and reckless driving.

Source: MJPD

