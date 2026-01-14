Murfreesboro Transit to Begins New West Side Pilot Route in February

Murfreesboro Transit will initiate a new “pilot route” beginning Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in the Cason Lane and St. Andrews Drive corridor of West Murfreesboro.

The new route comes as Murfreesboro Transit seeks to expand operations in the growing West side of I-24. A Social Security route to the Social Security Administration Office at 2836 St. Patrick Court currently operates in the area.

The Cason Lane and St. Andrews Drive corridor will operate Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 14 stops at designated locations. See route map for stops www.murfreesborotn.gov/Transit

The Murfreesboro Transit bus will run on a continuous loop and connect with the Social Security route for anyone wishing to transfer with other routes. Each loop will take approximately 20-25 minutes depending on time of day, traffic and actual stops completed.

The pilot route will be free initially during the pilot period. Before the pilot period ends, notices will be placed onboard the bus indicating the date when fares will be charged should the route be continued. Maximum fare is currently $1 with free transfers.

Murfreesboro elected City officials and city and state transportation administrators gathered Aug. 28, 2025, at 324 New Salem Hwy., to officially cut the ribbon for the new Murfreesboro Transit Center. The Transit Center, with a passenger pavilion, maintenance and administration building, opened to the public Sept. 8, 2025. Amid rapid growth and traffic congestion, the new Transit Center better facilitates transportation within city limits and through partnership with WeGo Public Transit.

The Murfreesboro Transit Center includes a 2,375 square feet passenger waiting pavilion for loading and unloading, a 3,200 square feet bus maintenance facility, parking, and a new administration building with staff offices.

Murfreesboro Transit operates a fleet of 12 buses and 18 drivers. The new Transit Center on New Salem Hwy provides a more central location for boarding and transferring passengers. It also houses dispatch, operations, administration, and maintenance facilities for the public transit system.

Murfreesboro Transit has a mobile app to track public transit service and is available for downloading via Apple and Android devices. Just go to your device’s App store and search “Murfreesboro Transit” featuring the identifiable City rotunda featured in the City of Murfreesboro logo.

For more information on Murfreesboro Transit, visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/Transit or contact Assistant Transportation Director Russ Brashear [email protected]

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email