Murfreesboro Traffic Officers Honored for DUI Enforcement at MADD event

Two Murfreesboro Police Department traffic officers were honored for their efforts to keep impaired drivers off city roads.

Traffic Officer Sandra Wilkens received a Silver Pin in the 50 to 99 categories for making 70 DUI arrests in 2024, and Traffic Officer Joseph Roberts earned a Bronze Pin for making 49 DUI arrests in the 25 to 49 DUI categories. The awards were presented during Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s (MADD) Night of Remembrance and Law Enforcement Recognition dinner at the Lane Agri-Park Community Center on John R. Rice Boulevard on Nov. 20.

AAA Tennessee sponsored the event, which recognized law enforcement officers across the state who recorded more than 25 DUI arrests or more than 10 boating under the influence arrests last year. Other awards included the Underage Compliance Enforcement Award, the Outstanding Service Award, and the Outstanding Department Award.

“I’m proud of our MPACT (DUI Countermeasures) Unit,” said Traffic Unit Supervisor Lieutenant Zachary Ferrell. “Both of these officers are dedicated to keeping our community safe by removing intoxicated drivers from our roadways.”

Murfreesboro police have expanded its Traffic Unit to include more officers dedicated to full-time traffic enforcement.

Ferrell said, during this upcoming holiday season, we reiterate, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email