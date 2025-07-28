Murfreesboro to Host Downtown Town Hall Meeting on Traffic, Crime, and Development Projects

The City of Murfreesboro is hosting a Downtown Town Hall Meeting on Monday, August 4th to discuss a variety of projects and programs.

Mayor Shane McFarland, City Council and representatives of our executive leadership team will be available at the meting to answer questions and discuss traffic and transportation,

crime and homelessness, Town Creek Project and Downtown Planning Study.

MEETING DETAILS:

Downtown Town Hall Meeting

Monday, August 4

6:00-7:00 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 210 N. Spring St

Enter the sanctuary on College Street. There is a handicap ramp right off the sanctuary and will be open to the public. Parking is available in front of the church on College Street and in the rear off Spring Street.

