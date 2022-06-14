MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – “Celebration Under the Stars” powered by Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) will be held Monday, July 4 with fireworks and music at the Fountains at Gateway.

The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

“Celebration Under the Stars will be a wonderful, family-oriented way for Murfreesboro-area residents to celebrate America’s independence,” said MTE president and CEO Chris Jones. “Middle Tennessee Electric is always happy to support the communities we serve and particularly proud to do so on the Fourth of July in our hometown.”

Live music featuring The Pilots will begin at 7:00 p.m. from the Fountains Stage. The Pilots perform a broad range of tunes from the 1950’s through the 2000’s, from classic rock to R&B and blues.

The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky at 9 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.

“Pyro Shows will set off the fireworks from the field near the fire hall on Medical Center Parkway,” said Rachel Singer, Assistant Director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department. “The fireworks should be visible for approximately half a mile, depending on how cloudy the sky is that night, and any obstructions such as buildings and trees.”

Sponsors of the event include Middle Tennessee Electric (Presenting Sponsor), the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.

For more information about the celebration, contact Singer at 615-642-3723 or [email protected] Updates and more information may be found at www.MurfreesboroParks.com and at Facebook, @MurfreesboroParksandRec.