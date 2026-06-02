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Home Murfreesboro Murfreesboro To Celebrate Juneteenth With Free Community Festival

Murfreesboro To Celebrate Juneteenth With Free Community Festival

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A Juneteenth celebration featuring live entertainment, food and family activities is set to return to Murfreesboro later this month.

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  • Saturday, June 20 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
  • Near the Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center

The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation event will include live entertainment, vendors, educational exhibits, children’s activities, games and food trucks as the community celebrates Freedom Day.

The festival is free to attend.

More information is available at https://www.murfreesboroparks.com.

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