Memorial Day was first celebrated on May 30, 1868 at Arlington Cemetery to honor those lost during the Civil War. It was then known as Decoration Day. From 1868 until 1970, the holiday always fell on May 30. Then, in 1971, it was made a federal holiday and a three-day holiday was created.
American flags are often placed on graves, and for many years red poppies were worn as a remembrance because poppies are the first plants to grow after a battle.
Check out these special live events in the county to celebrate Memorial Day.
1Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony
Monday, May 31, 2021
11:00 a.m.
Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial
Lee Victory Recreational Park
110 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna, Tennessee
Annually this event honors the men and women who have given their lives to keep this nation free. Remarks will be made by Lt. General Keith Huber.
2Murfreesboro 13th Annual Healing Field®
May 29 through May 31, 2021
Located at the field “next to” First United Methodist Church
265 West Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.healingfield.org/event/murfreesborotn21/
Exchange Club of Murfreesboro created this event to bring the community together with a patriotic tribute to fallen warriors and other heroes. It is a display of 800 flags, each one representing a single individual and telling their story. Flags may be sponsored to honor Fallen Service Men and Women, First Responders, Child Abuse Prevention, Essential Workers, Veterans, COVID 19 Victims and all who need healing.
As their website says, “Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.”
A gift to the community, this moving display is made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. The display is open to all without charge.