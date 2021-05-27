Memorial Day was first celebrated on May 30, 1868 at Arlington Cemetery to honor those lost during the Civil War. It was then known as Decoration Day. From 1868 until 1970, the holiday always fell on May 30. Then, in 1971, it was made a federal holiday and a three-day holiday was created.

American flags are often placed on graves, and for many years red poppies were worn as a remembrance because poppies are the first plants to grow after a battle.

Check out these special live events in the county to celebrate Memorial Day.